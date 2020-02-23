Centre backs Kaduna govt’s decision to appeal release of 91 Shiite members

A group, the Save Humanity Advocacy Centre (SHAC), has thrown its weight behind Kaduna State government’s resolve to appeal the release of 91 members of the proscribed Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) by a Federal High Court.

SHAC said this in a statement made available to newsmen in Lagos on Saturday, pointing out that the recent judgement, which freed the Shiite members after attempting to assassinate the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai in 2015, killing a soldier in the process was the “most shocking and a travesty of Justice.”

Kaduna State government, dissatisfied with the ruling in favour of Zakzaky’s disciples, vowed to appeal the acquittal of the…