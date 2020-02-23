Crowd boos Oshiomhole again in Benin » Top News » Tribune Online

THE crisis rocking the Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) continued on Saturday as some members of the party protested against the national chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole.

Oshiomhole, who was in Benin to attend the burial ceremony of Madam Cecilia Agbonyinma, mother of former member of the House of Representatives, Mr Ehiozuwa Agbonyinma, had arrived at the Benin airport where some other chieftains had gone to receive him.

But Oshiomhole and his team were accosted by a large crowd, alleged to be members of the party.

Not even the presence of armed security operatives at the airport could dissuade the crowd who booed and rained expletives on the national…