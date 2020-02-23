Lagos reiterates commitment to grow GDP through agriculture

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said his government is resolved to optimally harness its comparative and competitive advantage in agriculture in order to grow the state Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Sanwo-Olu made this assertion on Sunday at the launch of the maiden edition of the Eko-City Farmers’ Market, saying the state government was also committed to support the establishment and growth of small scale industries in all the value chains as well as provide employment for the youths and women.

The governor, who noted that agriculture remains one of the main sectors through which his administration plans to achieve the objective of making Lagos a 21st Century Economy, added…