Tribune Online

LG Electronics preaches minimalist lifestyle with exotic products

Minimalism is a lifestyle that helps people question what things add value to their lives. The key idea is that minimalism isn’t really about less, it’s about more. Choosing to own fewer things is simply a means of clarifying and focusing on values that can fulfil things that truly matter to our lives. It is […]

LG Electronics preaches minimalist lifestyle with exotic products

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune