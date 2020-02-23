Medical doctors withdraw services from varsities Monday

The face-off between National Universities Commission (NUC) and Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria (MDCAN) over the mandatory PhD demand on clinical lecturers has worsened as MDCAN has withdrawn its services from medical education in all medical colleges of Nigerian universities.

The association had earlier threatened to embark on strike if the NUC did not withdraw its circular to Nigerian universities on compulsory postgraduate training for clinical sciences from medical education.

Recall that NUC through a circular directed Vice-Chancellors of Nigerian universities and the Registrar of the National Postgraduate Medical College that doctors teaching students in the…