Ngige, Ekwunife, others canvass for increase in youths’ sports participation

The Minister of Labour, Employment and Productivity, Senator Chris Ngige; Senator Uche Ekwunife, representing Anambra Central Senatorial District; Speaker Anambra State House of Assembly, Hon. Uche Okafor; the state chairman of Anambra Sports Commission, Chief Tony Oli, among other personalities, have added their voices on the call for increased participation of Nigeria youths in the day-to-day sporting activities across the world.

They said more involvement of Nigeria youths in sport’s activities would help to combat crimes, positively engage and expose youths to the needed experiences to develop their future talents instead of been used as political thugs.

The stakeholders made the call…