Oshiomhole must get my permission to visit Edo, Obaseki insists

IRKED by the weekend visit of the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, to Edo State, Governor Godwin Obaseki has insisted that his immediate predecessor must seek his permission to visit the state.

Governor Obaseki who spoke on Sunday when he played host to former President Goodluck Jonathan in Benin accused his predecessor of behaving with impunity just as concerns about the safety of Oshiomhole forced the police to beef up security around his Okorotun Benin City residence on Saturday night.

He said that the ruling party national chairman must inform the state government of any of his visit as courtesy demands.

The former Edo State governor…