Tribune Online

Oyetola, Odidere and the history of June 10

“Beware of false prophets, who come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly they are ravenous wolves. You will know them by their fruits. Do men gather grapes from thorn bushes or figs from thistles? Even so, every good tree bears good fruit, but a bad tree bears bad fruit. A good tree cannot bear […]

Oyetola, Odidere and the history of June 10

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune