Senate, Reps caucus kick against assault on Justice Odili

The Rivers State National Assembly Caucus of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed displeasure over the recent assault on Judicial Officers by allegedly sponsored thugs of the All Progressives Congress (APC) following the judgment of Supreme Court in the Bayelsa Governorship appeal.

The Caucus via a statement co-signed by its leaders, Senator George Sekibo and Hon Kingsley Chinda, who frowned at the level of impunity being perpetrated in the polity, beckoned on international community to note this egregious assault on the dignity and office of a Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria and hold agents of the All Progressives Congress and their backers responsible should any harm…