South Sudan’s former rebel leader sworn in as first vice president

Former rebel leader Riek Machar was sworn in as South Sudan’s first vice president on Saturday as part of a unity government with his former adversary President Salva Kiir, a tentative step towards peace after years of civil war ravaged the oil-rich yet impoverished nation.

Kiir expressed optimism at the ceremony, despite huge challenges: former fighters have still not been integrated into a single security force, more than half of South Sudan’s citizens depend on food aid, and extreme corruption is rampant.

Kiir and Machar had twice pushed back deadlines to form a government of national unity after signing a peace accord in 2018. The civil war killed 400,000 people and triggered…