Trailer crushes woman in Kogi

A woman was on Sunday morning crushed to death in Lokoja, Kogi by an articulated vehicle conveying tomatoes to the Eastern part of the country.

According to an eyewitness account, the accident happened close to the confluence Beach hotel in Lokoja as an angry mob gathered around and set the trailer on fire after the accident.

The eyewitnesses account said the deceased boarded a tricycle and was believed to have been heading to church when the incident occurred.

The trailer was said to have veered off his lane and rammed into the tricycle which was conveying three passengers.

As at press time, men of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) are making frantic…