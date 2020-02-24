Businessman bags seven years jail over N30m fraud

A Lagos State High Court in Igbosere, has convicted and sentenced a businessman, Jideofor Franklin Akpa, to seven years imprisonment over alleged thirty million naira fraud.

Justice K. A. Jose, who presided over the court also fined the convict’s company, International Maritime and Shipping Limited, the sum of ten million naira, after been found culpable of offences leveled against them by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The convicted businessman and his company, were first arraigned before the court sometimes in 2015 on a five count- charge of conspiracy, obtaining under false pretence, unlawful conversion and issuance of dud cheques.

The offences according to the…