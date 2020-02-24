EFCC arraigns woman for alleged N9m fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Makurdi Zonal Office has arraigned a woman, one Elizabeth Akaa at Benue State High Court for alleged N9m fraud.

Elizabeth Akaa was arranged at the State High Court sitting in Makurdi on a one-count charge bordering on breach of trust, dishonesty and misappropriation to the tune of N9m belonging to the Nigerian Union of Local Government Employee, Guma Chapter.

According to the charge read to her: “That you, Elizabeth Akaa between 2016 and 2018 being entrusted with N27, 097,00 (Twenty Seven Million and Ninety Seven Thousand Naira) as the Chairman of Nigeria Union of Local Government Employee, Guma Chapter within the jurisdiction of this…