Four people fall into poverty every minute as Nigeria set to miss SDGs — Report

With almost four persons falling into extreme poverty every minute, Nigeria is set to miss the first two points of the 17-point Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) according to the Poverty Clock of the World Data Lab.

The first objective of SDGs, launched in 2015 by the United Nations with a 15-year target period is to eliminate extreme poverty while the second is to eliminate hunger.

In a new report released at the weekend titled: “To move the needle on ending extreme poverty, focus on rural areas”, the Brookings Institution quoting the World Poverty Clock’s projections noted.

“Rural poverty is expected to decline by 100 million (or 26 per cent) from 395 million to 293 million…