Iran outbreak spreads; Kuwait, Bahrain, Afghanistan report first cases

Bahrain, Kuwait and Afghanistan have registered their first cases of the new Coronavirus (Covid-19), all of whom were coming back from Iran.

Kuwait’s Health Ministry says three people who were returning to the Gulf country from the Iranian city of Mashhad were found to have the virus, the state-run KUNA news agency reports.

It said one of the three is a Saudi citizen.

In Bahrain, the Health Ministry says “a Bahraini citizen arriving from Iran” has been confirmed as the first case in the kingdom.

Afghanistan has confirmed its first positive case of the new coronavirus, in the western province of Herat, which shares a long…