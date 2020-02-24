Service Chiefs meet Buhari, Kyari in Aso Rock » Latest News

Service Chiefs, on Monday, met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja before proceeding to the office of the Chief of Staff (CoS) to the president, Mallam Abba Kyari.

Sighted as they left the president’s office to meet with the CoS, were the Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Olonishakin; Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Tukur Buratai, Chief of the Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Sidique Abubakar and the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Muhammed Adamu.

It was not clear what they went to the Chief of Staff office for.

The left the office at about 4.50 pm.

Recall that the National…