Time to show responsibility » Editorial » Tribune Online

Across the country today, life has become nasty and brutish. Insecurity pervades and inheres every space. From North to South, bandits and terrorists hold sway. Entire communities and, in some cases, local council areas, are effectively in the hands of felons. The military, hobbled by internal security engagements, is struggling to find reasonable solutions to the persisting orgies of violence carried out by Boko Haram, bandits and nomadic herdsmen. On its part, the Nigeria Police Force, circumscribed by its own internal contradictions – widespread indiscipline, corruption and warped values – cannot arrest the steady slide in its performance, and has no tools of civility with which…