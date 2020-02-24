Tribune Online
WHO partners Information Ministry on TB, NCDs eradication
The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has expressed the readiness of his ministry to partner the World Health Organisation (WHO) in combating Tuberculosis (TB) and Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) in the country. The minister stated this on Monday in Abuja when a WHO delegation led by Dr Jean Maire Dangou paid him an […]
WHO partners Information Ministry on TB, NCDs eradication
Tribune Online
Source: Nigerian Tribune