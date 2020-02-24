



WHO partners Information Ministry on TB, NCDs eradication

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has expressed the readiness of his ministry to partner the World Health Organisation (WHO) in combating Tuberculosis (TB) and Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) in the country. The minister stated this on Monday in Abuja when a WHO delegation led by Dr Jean Maire Dangou paid him an […]

