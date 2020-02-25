Adamawa, Plateau, Nasarawa kick off pilot scheme

Adamawa, Plateau and Nasarawa States are to begin the pilot implementation of grazing reserves and ranches under the National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP) set up by the National Economic Council (NEC).

The chairman of the NEC sub-committee on NLTP and Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi disclosed this to State House correspondents, in Abuja on Tuesday, after a meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in his office.

He said the three states are the willing states as those who are not interested will not be forced to implement it.

Umahi revealed that the states have already earmarked land for the reserves or ranches, saying that the federal government will fund the…