Adamawa Police arrests man who killed minor for rituals » Tribune Online

Adamawa Police Command has arrested John Pwaddon after he allegedly killed a five-year-old boy, David Tarfa, for ritual purposes.

The suspect was said to have come from Lagos to Yola on a visit to the family of Mr Emmanuel Stephen Tarfa, his old-time friend.

The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Suleiman Yahaya Ngoroje, said Pwaddon will soon be arraigned in court in relation to the murder of the young lad.

While narrating the ordeal, father of the deceased revealed that he rendered help to Pwaddon who had come from Numan to stay for a day but extended his stay to two days.

Tarfa said Pwaddon killed David on the second…