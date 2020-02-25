Buhari’s visit: Akeredolu declares public holiday

As part of activities marking the 3rd Anniversary of the Rotimi Akeredolu led administration in Ondo State, the state governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu on Monday declared Tuesday,(today) February 25, 2020, a Public Holiday in the state.

This was contained in a release signed by the State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr Donald Ojogo, said this is to allow the people of the state to welcome President Muhammadu Buhari to the state.