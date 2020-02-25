Cross River govt to partner FG to boost solid mineral sector

The Cross River Commissioner for Solid Minerals, Mr George O’Ben-Etchi, says the state will partner the Federal Government to boost the solid mineral sector in the country.

The commissioner stated this, on Tuesday, when he led his management team on a courtesy visit to the Calabar office of the ministry.

He noted that this was in line with the Federal Government’s policy of putting solid minerals on the front burner as one of the strategies to improve the nation’s economy.

According to him, there is a need for synergy between the state and the Federal Government to enhance mineral exploitation in Cross River.

“The synergy between both ministries is paramount as this will facilitate…