Kano govt approves N292 million for sports kits, others » Tribune Online

Kano State Executive Council in its effort to enhance developmental projects across the state has approved the release of about N192, 000, 000.00 for the execution of programmes and projects especially sporting activities in the state.

According to a statement signed and issued by the commissioner for information, Malam Muhammad Garba, a copy which was made available to pressmen on Monday, indicated that the approvals include the release of the sum of N98, 900, 000.00 for the procurement football kits.

Comrade Garba added that the kits, which would be distributed to 1,792 registered football teams include 2,000 sets of jerseys, two sets of goalkeeper jerseys for 2,000 teams, 2,000 pieces…