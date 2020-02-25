On freedom of Boko Haram members » Letters » Tribune Online

After killing to with abandon, our leaders have realised that it’s good to commend the efforts of callous killers who do not possess human feelings. Or isn’t it a way of commending retired Boko Haram members for the killings, atrocities, carnage and maiming over the years with national agency for education, rehabilitation, de-radicalisation and integration of insurgents in the country?

The bill was sponsored by Senator Ibrahim Gaidam during plenary at the upper chamber of the National Assembly and captioned ‘National Agency for the Education, Rehabilitation, De-radicalisation and Integration of repentant insurgents in Nigeria’ ( Est, etc) Bill 2020( SB. 340 ).

I cannot but…