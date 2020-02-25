Oyo Assembly decries omission of Arts in teachers recruitment

The Oyo House of Assembly has decried the omission of cultural, creative and visual arts among subjects for which teachers are being sought for in the ongoing recruitment by the state’s Post Primary Schools Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM).

Noting that Arts as a subject continued to be neglected and was going into extinction, the Assembly urged TESCOM to urgently include vacancy for recruitment of Arts Teachers in the ongoing recruitment exercise to keep alive the subject in the school curriculum.

Honourable Oluwafowokanmi Oluwafemi of Ibadan South-West II state constituency identified this imperative in a matter of urgent public importance at Tuesday’s plenary.

In advancing his…