Senate may consider Committee’s report on security next week ― Lawan

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, disclosed on Tuesday that the Senate may next week consider the report of an Ad-Hoc Committee on security challenges with a view to finding solutions to Nigeria’s security problems.

Lawan disclosure at Tuesday plenary was on the heels of a motion brought to the floor by Senator representing Adamawa central, Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed.

The Senate had, on January 29, 2020, set up the Ad-Hoc Committee chaired by the Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi, to interface with the security agencies on the level of insecurity in the country and report back to the upper chamber within two weeks.

According to Lawan, the Senate will engage with the executive arm of…