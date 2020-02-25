Tech-U VC warns students against cultism, exam malpractice

The Vice Chancellor of the First Technical University, Ibadan, Oyo State, Professor Ayobami Salami, says the university believes in best practices, and its students must operate along that line.

He told new students being matriculated for the 2019/2020 academic session on Tuesday that there is no room for absenteesm, truancy, cultism, internet fraud, examination malpractice or other vices in the institution.

“The university is founded on knowledge, practice, talent and character; so we do not allow anyone to smear our reputation,” he said.

Professor Salami spoke at length about the comparative…