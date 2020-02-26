A true Omoluabi @ 60 » Opinions » Tribune Online

A Great Man Is Always Willing to be Little”–Ralph Emerson Waldo.

THE concept of Omoluabi, according to Wikipedia, is a philosophical and cultural concept that is native to the Yoruba people. It is used to describe a person of good character. The omoluabi concept signifies courage, hard work, humility and respect. An Omoluabi is a person of honor who believes in hard work, respects the rights of others, and gives to the community in deeds and in action. Above all, an Omoluabi is a person of integrity. Engr Raufu Olaniyan, the Deputy Governor of Oyo state, epitomizes the core of the Omoluabi concept and more. It will be difficult for me to enumerate the many traits of Omoluabi in…