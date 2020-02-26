Ayade and the dreams of our founding fathers » Opinions » Tribune Online

More than thirty years after the death of Chief Obafemi Awolowo, first Premier of the defunct Western Nigeria, a new vista of discourse is beginning to emerge on how the late Premier’s political philosophy could provide a roadmap in the on-going engagement amongst the nation’s federating units to chart a development agenda. The Western region as it was known in pre and post-independence era as one of the regions constituting the Nigerian federation epitomized focused and selfless leadership. It had socio-economic, political, educational, infrastructural and human development agenda that tended to put it an inch above its peers. Simply put, Chief Awolowo’s tenure as Premier of…