Buhari charges Military on strategies against ISWAP threats

President Muhammadu Buhari has charged the Nigerian military to re-examine strategies towards defeating the Islamic States for West African Province (ISWAP) terrorists in the North East.

Buhari gave the directives at the opening of the 10th National Security Seminar organised by the Alumni Association of the National Defence College (AANDEC), on Wednesday in Abuja.

The seminar with the theme; “Combating Insecurity in Nigeria” was organised in collaboration with the Office National Security Adviser (ONSA) and NDC.

Buhari, who was represented by the Minister of Defence, Maj.-Gen. Bashir Magashi (rtd), said that new threats in the areas of insurgency and terrorism had emerged due mainly to…