FEC okays N30bn road contracts to Niger Republic border

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved contracts worth N30 billion for construction of two roads from Sokoto and Jigawa States to terminate at the Nigerian borders with the Niger Republic.

Briefing State House correspondents at the end of the council meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa, Abuja, on Wednesday, the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, who disclosed said the first contract of N9.5 billion was for the 46 kilometres road from Balle Kurdella in Sokoto State to the border in Niger Republic border.

He said the second contract is for the 50-kilometre road from Kunya in Jigawa State to the Niger Republic border.

According…