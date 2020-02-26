FG sets up WASH committee in selected Nigerian varsities

In its quest to promote Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH), The Federal Government has announced the establishment of National Water, Sanitation and Hygiene Capacity Building and Research Programme to strengthen human capacity for sanitation delivery, drive the plan to eliminate open defecation by 2025 and provide universal access to water and sanitation by 2030.

The announcement was made at the end of a two-day workshop organised to clarify Nigeria’s overall needs in the areas of capacity building and research and set the agenda for a series of M.Sc. programmes set to run at selected Nigerian universities and at the UNESCO IHE Delft Institute for Water Education in the Netherlands.

A…