Health minister announces first confirmed case of coronavirus in Algeria

Algeria has reported its first confirmed case of the new coronavirus, after an Italian man who arrived in the country on February 17 was put into isolation.

Algeria’s President Abdelmadjid Tebboune said on Twitter that he had ordered medical authorities to take maximum precaution after the coronavirus case was announced by the health minister.

President Tebboune urged Algerians to be careful what information they shared online.

Reuters had reported that the Northern Italy, home to many Algerians, has been the centre of an outbreak of the coronavirus with more than 280 cases and 11 deaths. Its Milan-based energy company, Eni,…