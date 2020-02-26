Help find my son, family of missing police Corporal cries out

The family of a police corporal, Orelope Bashit Olaide with Force number 514047 and signal serial number OYS/PC?6/57B, attached to the Iganna Area Command Headquarters, Oyo State has called on the Nigeria Police Force, the Human Rights Commission and the entire public, particularly, security agencies in Iganna, to help find their son, who went missing while on official duty.

Bashit was appointed as a Constable in the Nigeria Police Force on December 28, 2016, and was posted to Eruwa Divisional Police Headquarters after his training and later moved to Iganna Area Command Headquarters in 2018, where he continued serving till he went missing while on official assignment in January.

According…