



Tribune Online

Incessant accidents: Lagos govt warns truck drivers against reckless driving

Lagos State government warned on Wednesday that it will not tolerate the recklessness of truck drivers when transporting goods on the state roads as it would not allow the lives of Lagosians and visitors to be put at risk. The government gave the warning in a reaction to upsurge of number of trailers/tankers involved in […]

Incessant accidents: Lagos govt warns truck drivers against reckless driving

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune