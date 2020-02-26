Institute resolves to bring down cost of construction » MDAs » Tribune Online

THE President of the Nigerian Institute of Architects (NIA), Sonny Echono, has said that the institute, under his watch, will work with relevant stakeholders to bring down the cost of construction in the country.

He spoke while giving his inaugural speech in Abuja, soon after his inauguration as the 28th president of NIA alongside other executive council members.

Echono, who doubles as the permanent secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, said the institute would reconnect with all stakeholders, reform and rebrand the enterprise, redefine and aggressively promote the role of the architect in the society, while making sustained efforts to bring down the cost of construction in the…