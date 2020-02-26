Must politics involve bloodshed? » Letters » Tribune Online

Over time, politicians in Nigeria as a result of their desperation for power or self-centeredness, waste human lives and properties. This is not the proper practice of democracy, especially in a modern world.

Political leaders are vital because by the authority of government, they can distribute power and resources, build relationships with key stakeholders and make decisions that can have great impact on the well-being of a nation and its people.

However, leadership in a political framework requires ‘statesmanship’ as opposed to just being a ‘politician.’ This means having the integrity and willingness to stand up for what is right even if it means resigning a position in…