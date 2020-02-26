Soldier shoots four colleagues dead, commits suicide

A soldier serving at the Theatre Command Operation Lafiya Dole, Army Super Camp 15, at Mallam Fatori, Borno State, threw cautions to the wind on Wednesday, and shot at his colleagues, killing four of them before shooting himself.

The assailant, a Corporal of the Nigerian Army, also left two of his colleagues injured in the incident.

Colonel Sagir Musa, the Acting Director of Army Public Relations, confirming the killings in a statement said, the two injured colleagues “are currently in stable condition in our hospital in Maiduguri.”

Colonel Musa said efforts were ongoing “to contact the families of…