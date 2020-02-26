Steward in court for allegedly stealing employer’s $1,200

A steward, Victor Peter, who allegedly stole 1,200 dollars from his employer, on Wednesday appeared in a Wuse Zone Six Chief Magistrates’ Court, Abuja.

Peter, who resides in a settlement behind Sun City Estate, Galadimawa, Abuja, is charged with theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, Peter Ejike, told the court that the complainant, Okonma Jude, reported the matter at the Wise Zone 3 Police Station on Feb. 10.

Ejike alleged that on Feb. 9, the defendant, who was employed by Coral Agency and seconded to the resident of Ms Lydia Ogbebor as a steward, trespassed into her bedroom and 1, 200 dollars.

The prosecution alleged that…