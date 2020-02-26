The Ekiti State six-month maternity leave » Editorial » Tribune Online

The government of Ekiti State has approved and commenced the implementation of a six-month (180-day) maternity leave for nursing mothers in the state public service.  The new initiative which replaces the old three months of maternity leave that female workers in the state’s employ enjoyed took effect from February 1, 2020. This is a wonderful and commendable scheme that conforms to global best practices and it promises to improve the quality of lives of the citizens.  With the new policy, the government has demonstrated in unmistakable terms its intention to engender and strengthen gender friendliness and inclusiveness in the state. In addition to improving maternal health, the new…



Source: Nigerian Tribune

