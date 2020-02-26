Why Kwara workers are yet to get minimum wage ― Labour

The organised labour in Kwara has said that delay in the approval of new minimum wage by Gov AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq was due to his official engagement outside the state.

The organised labour said in a statement signed by its leaders on Wednesday in Ilorin.

The leaders are the state chairmen, Nigeria Labour Congress, Alhaji Issa Ore; Trade Union Congress (TUC), Mr Kolawole Olumoh, and the Joint Negotiation Committee, Mr Saliu Suleiman.

The union urged workers to be patient as it awaits the arrival of the governor, giving the assurance that it had not left any concern untreated.

“As you are all aware, the negotiation of N30,000 minimum wage for all categories of Kwara workers has been…