Buhari approves monitoring committee for NDDC » Tribune Online

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the composition of a Monitoring Committee for the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

A statement issued in Abuja on Wednesday by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media and Publicity), said the composition was in line with the provisions of Part V1, Section 21 of the Act establishing the commission.

The statement gave the members as the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, Chairman; Minister of State, Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Omotayo Alasoadura, Member, and Olusola Adesola, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, Member.