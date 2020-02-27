EEDC accuse Julius Berger of putting 4200 customers in darkness

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) PLC, has accused Julius Berger PLC, of subjecting 4200 of its esteemed customers, residing in Iyiowa and Odekpe areas of Anambra State to darkness and untold hardship for over 18 days, as a result of the ongoing 2nd Niger Bridge construction in South-East and South-South, along Atani road, which according to the power company, has affected the underground cable powering EEDC’s IYIOWA 11KV feeder.

EEDC Head of Communication, Mr Emeka Ezeh, who disclosed the development in a statement made available to Tribune Online in Awka, on Thursday, explained that as a result of the act which happened since 7th of February, 2020, the IYIOWA 11KV…