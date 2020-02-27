Gov Matawalle directs schools management to eat same food fed to students

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara has directed public boarding schools’ management and feeding officers in the state to eat the same food they feed their students.

Matawalle gave the directive shortly after paying unscheduled visits to two boarding schools; Government Science Secondary School and Government Girls Secondary School, all in Gusau the state capital.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that a Projects Verification Committee set up by the governor last December, had reported that those in charge of food supplies at public schools “were only collecting large sums of money from the State government coffers and feeding the students what dogs will not eat.’’