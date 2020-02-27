



Ighalo dedicates first United goal against Club Brugge to late sister

Odion Ighalo opened his Manchester United goal account in the Red Devils’ Europa League game against Club Brugge, becoming the first Nigerian to do so for the Old Trafford giants. It was the striker’s first start for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men following his shock loan move from Shanghai Shenhua as a replacement for injured Marcus […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune