Ikpeazu emerges PDP Governors’ Forum vice-chairman

Governors of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have appointed their Abia State colleague, Okezie Ikpeazu, as the vice-chairman of the governors’ forum.

He was unanimously elected at Wednesday’s meeting hosted in Abuja by the chairman of the forum and governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal.

It was the inaugural meeting of the forum under Tambuwal who was recently elected to replace its former chairman, ex-Bayelsa State governor, Seriake Dickson.

The meeting was also attended by members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP led by Prince Uche Secondus.

Speaking at the end of the…