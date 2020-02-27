Importance of constructive journalism to good governance » Letters » Tribune Online

The talking heads of government media in contemporary Nigeria have become ogres and the social responsibility role of media, which essentially includes impartiality and its self-censorship mechanism, in my view, is an enabler and a key driver in agenda setting for public diplomacy. Given that media gatekeepers do not have a monopoly of what constitutes information, the public and consumers of government information, particularly through new media have undergone some transformation in recent years.

These uncommon developments cannot be underestimated from 24 hours news stations to online media platforms, the Nigerian discerning public and indeed the world have many sources of information…