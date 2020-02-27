



JUST IN: Tambuwal chairs first PDP Governors’ Forum meeting

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, on Wednesday, presided over the first meeting as the chairman of the People’s Democratic Party Governors’ Forum (PDP-GF). The PDP-GF, under Tabuwal’s leadership, held its maiden meeting at Shehu Shagari House, inside the Sokoto State governor’s lodge in Asokoro, Abuja. ALSO READ: Buhari approves monitoring committee for NDDC In attendance […]

