Lyon concedes defeat, urges supporters to work with Diri

The Governor-elect of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief David Lyon, has accepted the judgment of the Supreme Court that dismissed him on Wednesday, 26 February 2020, urging his supporters to work the new governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, for the common good and well-being of the state.

In a statement, Lyon said his decision to accept the Supreme Court judgment, no matter how distressing, is hinged on the fact that he is a law-abiding citizen who values the peace and development of the state.

He further said that while the people have a right to think that the outcome of the case is a judgment without justice, urging the people to continue to uphold the dreams of the…