Maersk Line, CMA-CGM, MSC, others face $1.7bn revenue loss

International shipping lines are set to lose around $1.7bn in revenue following the impact of COVID-19 disease popularly know as Coronavirus on international shipping. This is even as findings revealed that Maersk Line could face the worst revenue downfall since China represents 30 per cent of its annual shipping volume.

According to Sea-Intelligence, an analysis company based in Copenhagen, the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the shipping industry is continuing to increase in scope, and the ripple effects are continuing to show up.

Sea-Intelligence, in its weekly report, stated that “In the 10-week-period, comprising of the Chinese New Year and the ongoing coronavirus outbreak,…